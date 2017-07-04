Adult day care worker accused of raping disabled woman

An adult day care center employee is behind bars, accused of raping a mentally disabled woman who was unable to give consent, prosecutors said.

Louis Sardis, 64, works as a therapist support at the Arc of Hilo adult day care center.

Court documents say Sardis was caught the act on Friday while in a parked white van on the roadway of Melekule Street.

Authorities say the victim, who's unable to walk and is in a wheelchair, is mentally defective and physically helpless.

Sardis, who appeared in court Monday, has been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree sexual assault.

His bail was reduced from $64,000 to $49,000.

Sardis' preliminary hearing is set for Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.