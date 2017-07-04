Man who jumped to rescue in Pearl Harbor helicopter crash to be honored in DC

A park ranger who helped rescue a family from a helicopter crash last year at Pearl Harbor will be recognized on Tuesday for his heroism, determination and bravery.

National Park Ranger Bryan Eisenberg will be awarded a Gold Medal of Valor in Washington, D.C.

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, who is also a retired Navy Seal Commander, will be presenting Eisenberg with the medal.

“I am honored to recognize several incredible individuals today who will receive employee valor and citizen bravery awards,” Zinke said, in a statement.

On Feb. 2, 2016, a helicopter carrying a commercial pilot and a family of four crash landed in the waters near Pearl Harbor. Eisenberg, without hesitation, rushed to help, repeatedly diving down 20 feet of water to save a 16-year-old boy who was trapped inside.

“Despite exhausting conditions, noxious fumes, tight working conditions, and blinding chemicals leaking through the water, Ranger Eisenberg continued successive dives until he was able to cut through the tangled seat harnesses and deliver the boy to the surface,” the Department of the Interior said.

All were injured in the crash. However, the boy later died from his injuries.

“Placing your own life on the line so that others may live takes incredible resolve and courage,” Zinke said. “Today’s recipients have demonstrated unusual courage involving a high degree of personal risk in the face of danger. We should all be thankful.”

The Valor Award is only presented to those “who have demonstrated unusual courage involving a high degree of personal risk in the face of danger.”

This prestigious award will be presented during the 72nd Honor Award Convocation held by the Interior Department.

The ceremony is set for 11 a.m. HST.

