Forecast: Breezy trade winds, sunshine make for a pleasant Fourth of July

Light trade winds this morning will build to breezy by afternoon.

At their peak, the trades will be 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Just a few passing showers with plentiful sunshine.

The high in Honolulu is expected to be 88 degrees.

Surf is still elevated along east shores due to the stronger trades. A moderate south swell is wrapping to exposed west shores.

Today's waves will be 3-5 feet east and south, 2-4 feet west, and 1-3 feet north.

Small Craft Advisory for most Hawaii waters with winds 20-30 kt and seas 8-10 feet.

- Dan Cooke

