Rescuers scanning waters of Kaalualu Bay for missing fisherman

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the waters of Kaalualu Bay off the Big Island for a 48-year-old man who was reported missing.

Family members said Shane Romena, of Oceanview, has been missing since 6 p.m. Monday.

The Coast Guard said Romena was fishing with his 10-year-old son and fell into the water while trying to clean a cooler. That's when the boy lost sight of his dad.

The boy was airlifted to safety and was not injured.

Family members said Romena always fishes in the area.

Romena was last seen wearing green and red shorts and was not wearing a shirt. He is described as 6’2” and approximately 180 pounds.

The Hawaii Fire Department and the Hawaii Police Department are also assisting in the search.

