Families claim prime spots at Ala Moana Beach ahead of state's largest fireworks display

The annual July 3rd camp-out is underway at Ala Moana Beach Park and hundreds of people are staking out their spots ahead of the big fireworks show Tuesday night.

Many families arrived at 4 a.m. Monday with their canopies, beach gear and grills.

“If you actually go to the parking lot you can see how nuts and crazy it is," said one camper Wes Nakano. "People are actually coming in, rolling in, there's a big canopy tent over there if you go look at it, that's crazy. But people do it because it's July 4th, it's family, you can't take that away from the local people."

The beach park is normally closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily, but the city is allowing canopies and two people per site to stay Monday overnight.

Tents, alcohol, smoking, fireworks and animals are prohibited.

Meanwhile, professional pyrotechnics from J&M Displays spent Monday putting the finishing touches for Tuesday's 26th annual Ala Moana Center 4th of July fireworks extravaganza.

Preparation work began six months ago.

"Every 30 seconds, two or three shells will be going off," said Sherry Souza of J&M Displays. "We’ve got low level stuff and animated looks. It will be controlled chaos."

The 15-minute fireworks show at Magic Island starts at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It will be synchronized to music with everything controlled by a computer system.

For a full list of Independence Day celebrations happening statewide, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.