Major operation nets 80 fugitives wanted for violent crimes islandwide

U.S. Marshals and Honolulu police have arrested 80 fugitives as part of a five-day operation on Oahu over the last week.

The operation targeted fugitives wanted for crimes of violence, including homicide, sex offenses, narcotics and gang affiliations.

The arrests satisfied 171 outstanding state arrest warrants, generating a total bail amount over $3 million.

Hawaii law enforcement collaborated with the FBI, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other agencies to net the arrests.

“The collaboration and lokahi (unity) between the Honolulu Police Department along with all of our county, state, and federal law enforcement partners and prosecutor offices is the cornerstone of the Hawaii Fugitive Task Force,” said U.S. Marshal Gervin Miyamoto, of the U.S. Marshals Service for the District of Hawaii, in a news release.

Added interim Honolulu Police Chief Cary Okimoto, “This operation sends a strong message that fugitives on Oahu will be tracked down and apprehended."

