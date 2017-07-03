Waikiki named in top 20 surf towns in the world

National Geographic has named Waikiki as one of the top 20 surf towns in the world.

Waikiki lives up to the hype, the magazine said, with endless entertainment, outdoor activities and calm waves.

"Modern-day surfing as we know it today was born in Waikiki,” said Lauren Rolland, media and communications manager for the World Surf League, in the article.

A big draw to the beach is its calm waters.

Waikiki’s waves usually don’t rise to the heights of some expert-level surfing, allowing people of any skill level to get on a board.

Want to learn? The article highlights Faith Surf School for its longstanding roots in traditional surfing.

Waikiki may be a great starting point. But more skilled surfers, National Geo notes, shouldn't leave Oahu before making it to the North Shore.

Other must-visit surfing spots around the world include Hoseegor, France, Hainan Island, China, and San Clemente, Calif.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.