Kauai man arrested in connection with burglary

Kauai police have arrested a man in connection with a burglary at Hanalei Bay Resort.

Police arrested 27-year-old Jeremy Coyaso on June 9 in Hanalei for two outstanding warrants, as well as burglary and theft.

Officers recovered stolen property, including chainsaws, at the time of the arrest.

Coyaso is being held at the Kauai Community Correctional Center, with bail set at $2,000 for an unrelated case also pending investigation.

The burglary case is still undergoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.