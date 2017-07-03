Lie detector confirms Peter Kema was telling truth about son's death

In a groundbreaking development to one of Hawaii's most well-known murder cases, Peter Kema, Sr. pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday for the 1997 death of his 6-year-old son 'Peter Boy.'

The mother of "Peter Boy" Kema made a long overdue apology Tuesday for the death of her 6-year-old son in 1997.

'So very sorry': After 20 years and in failing health, Peter Boy's mother finally apologizes

A lie detector test confirms Peter Kema, Sr. was not lying when he told investigators what he did with his son's body 20 years ago.

Kema passed a lie detector test last week, sources tell Hawaii News Now, confirming what he told law enforcement earlier this year: That he threw the remains of his 6-year-old son "Peter Boy" into the ocean in 1997 after trying to cremate his body.

As part of a plea deal, Kema took investigators to the site, a remote area along the Puna Coast just south of Mackenzie State Park.

Hawaii News Now visited the site, an unpaved lava road right off of Highway 137.

The Coast Guard, state Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii County police searched the area, but could find no sign of Peter Boy's remains. So Kema took a polygraph test, also a requirement of his plea agreement of Peter Boy's body could not be recovered.

In an exclusive interview with Hawaii News Now, Peter Boy's sister, Lina Acol, says she is grateful that investigators worked so hard even if their efforts proved unsuccessful.

"I feel like I never gave them the kind of credit they should have gotten," Acol says, "I really appreciate them for trying so hard to make something happen. especially for my grandpa that he gets that closure that he deserves."

Under the deal, Kema avoided the possibility of life in prison by pleading guilty to manslaughter in April.

He is slated to be sentenced to 20 years in jail at his court hearing later this month.

His wife, Jaylin Kema, also pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December 2016. She has already served her time and is out of jail.

