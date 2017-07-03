After 18 years, Alan Wong's The Pineapple Room to close its doors

An up-scale eatery in downtown Honolulu received a yellow health inspection rating this week due to poor food storage and preparation.

After nearly two decades in business, the Pineapple Room at Ala Moana Center will serve its last meal at the end of the month.

“Our time has come to say aloha,” said president and owner Alan Wong, in a statement. “We would like to say mahalo for everyone’s support and patronage over all these years.”

The restaurant first opened its doors in 1999 -- in the old Liberty House -- as a way for young chefs and managers to develop restaurateur experience.

Since then, the award-winning lunch spot has been recognized for its loco moco and voted Oahu’s favorite business luncheon spot.

Wong said in a news release “the dining landscape has changed,” resulting in the eatery’s closure.

Pineapple Room employees will have the opportunity to work at Wong’s flagship restaurant on South King Street.

