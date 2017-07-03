What's open, what's closed this July Fourth? - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

What's open, what's closed this July Fourth?

By Cheyanne Mumphrey, Digital Content Intern
(Image: Hawaii News Now/File) (Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) -

People across the country will observe Independence Day on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Oahu:

  • State, county and federal offices: Closed
  • Emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services: Open
  • TheBus: Operates on Sunday schedule
  • Landfills/refuse transfer stations: Open
  • City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers: Closed
  • Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo: Open
  • Neal Blaisdell Center box office: Closed
  • People’s Open Markets: Closed

Traffic and parking will also be affected: On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park and metered parking lots.

