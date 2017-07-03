What's open, what's closed this July Fourth?

People across the country will observe Independence Day on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Oahu:

State, county and federal offices: Closed

Emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services: Open

TheBus: Operates on Sunday schedule

Landfills/refuse transfer stations: Open

City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers: Closed

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo: Open

Neal Blaisdell Center box office: Closed

People’s Open Markets: Closed

Traffic and parking will also be affected: On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park and metered parking lots.

