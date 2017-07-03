Patriotic preschoolers celebrate Independence Day in Honolulu

Dozens of little patriots greeted drivers on South Beretania Street on Monday afternoon in anticipation of Independence Day.

First United Methodist Preschool children sang “God Bless America," threw up shakas and celebrated outside the church.

“We are out here because we just want to let everybody know that we love our country and we are so excited to celebrate our country’s birthday,” said Tom Choi, pastor of First UMC.

Choi said the Fourth of July is a time to show the children pride for their country, as well as unity among each other.

“They’re all from different backgrounds and different ethnicities. It really says to me that we are together and that we need to be a ‘United’ States of America.”

