Early registration for Great Aloha Run to kick off as new sponsor announced

For years, Kaiser Permanente has been the title sponsor of the Great Aloha Run, but that's about to change.

Officials announced Monday that Hawaii Pacific Health, one of the largest health care providers in the state, will begin sponsoring the event next year.

“Hawaii Pacific Health is committed to our mission of creating a healthier Hawaii, and what better way to help further that mission than to support one of Hawaii's largest participatory runs,” said Ray Vara, chief executive officer of HPH.

Over the last 30 plus years, thousands have participated in the 8.15-mile run through Honolulu, and next year's promises to be no different.

Nearly $12.5 million has been raised over the years from the annual run for more than 150 non-profit organizations like the Hawaii High School Athletic Association, Leeward Special Olympics, both the Boy and Girl Scout Councils and many more.

“We are pleased to begin this new partnership with Hawaii Pacific Health, a company that has a strong reputation for its support and investment in our local community,” said Carole Onouye, co-founder and president of the Great Aloha Run.

Hawaii Pacific Health, a not-for-profit health care system, provides coordinated care to help maintain their patient’s health.

The Hawaii Pacific Health 34th Annual Great Aloha Run will kick off President’s Day, Feb. 19 at 7 a.m. The course starts at Aloha Tower, goes down Nimitz Highway and ends at the Aloha Stadium.

There will be four days of events, including the three-day sport fitness expo, the Silver Streaks Sunrise Walk and the race itself.

A special early-registration price for individuals ages 13 to 64 will be available Tuesday for $27.

For more information and registration visit the Great Aloha Run website.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.