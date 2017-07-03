Registration is now open for Cliff Rigsbee Tinman Triathlon 2017

The 2017 Cliff Rigsbee Tinman Triathlon will be held on July 23, 2017. The triathlon is being renamed in honor of Cliff Rigsbee, a 2x Tinman winner, decades-long volunteer, race coach and a member of the Honolulu Fire Department who died as a result of injuries sustained in a water rescue training accident.

Rigsbee, 63, a 21-year veteran of the Honolulu Fire Department, was being towed on a sled behind a jet ski operated by a fellow member of Engine Company 7 in rough surf about 10:45 AM Tuesday, June 14. The two men hit a big wave at a surf break known as Suicides. After the wave passed, the operator of the watercraft looked back and saw Rigsbee floating unconscious in the water.

Rigsbee was brought to shore by firefighters and Ocean Safety personnel. He was treated by paramedics and taken to Straub Medical Center in critical condition where he died late Thursday night, June 16, 2016.

For more information or to register online, visit Active.com

