Overnight stays allowed at Ala Moana Regional Park for July 4th

The City and County of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation will allow the public limited overnight access to Ala Moana Regional Park in anticipation of the Independence Day holiday on July 4, 2017. The park is normally closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily, but one open-sided canopy and two people per site will be allowed to remain within the park overnight on July 3, 2017. This is to establish picnic and firework viewing sites for the Independence Day celebration.

No camping tents are allowed within the park, which applies to this overnight period. Only members of the public involved in this overnight stay will be allowed to remain in the park during the normal closure hours. All other individuals and all vehicles must exit the park by 10 p.m. Regular park closure hours will resume on the evening of Tuesday, July 4.

Picnic permits will not be issued for July 3 or July 4. As a result activities normally authorized with those permits, such as amplified music and inflatable play apparatus, will not be allowed. Other regular park rules apply and will be enforced during the holiday. Officers with the Honolulu Police Department will be present to enforce these rules. They include, but are not limited to: No alcoholic beverages, no dogs or animals other than service animals, no smoking, no littering, no unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as “drones”, and no open fires other than grills.

We urge the public to please dispose of their grilling coals in designated charcoal bins, use stakes no longer than eight inches to anchor pop-up tents, and minimize trash while demonstrating malama ?aina (respecting the land).

The Honolulu Police Department is reminding motorists that traffic in the area immediately surrounding Ala Moana and Kapi‘olani regional parks will likely be heavily congested during the fireworks display. As a result, HPD officers will be staffing particular intersections to help expedite traffic flows. In the event that the parking lots at Ala Moana Regional Park become full, HPD will close vehicular access into the park.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.