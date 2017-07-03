Business Report: July air seats to Hawaii

The grand total is more than 1.1 million seats, up abut 3% from last year. Here’s a breakdown showing the airports feeding us the most capacity. LAX remains the mother lode, way more than any other airport even with a small decline. The San Francisco Bay Area is next, and SFO by itself would also be second. Japan air capacity is third, and Narita by itself would also be third. SeaTac and Portland together send us about 100,000 seats, double the next busiest, Phoenix. In the next tier we find Dallas, Seoul, San Diego, Vegas and Sydney.

All other sources are below 24,000 including Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, combined New York area, combined China, and Guam.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.