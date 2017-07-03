Billy V: Maria Menounos leaving E!, local musicians create new song for Mana Maoli, Happy Birthday Nicole Scherzinger

E! Entertainment co-host Maria Menounos is stepping down after revealing she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The 39-year-old says doctors were able to take out nearly one-hundred percent of the benign golf ball-sized tumor earlier this year. She's leaving the network so she can quote: "be still" and "see what I'm supposed to be in this world." Her diagnosis came at the same time her mother was battling stage four brain cancer.

Jack Johnson, John Cruz and others have collaborated with Mana Maoli artists to create a new song. Also in the music video are singers Paula Fuga, members of Natural Vibrations and Lopaka Colon from Pure Heart and students from six Hawaiian charter schools on Oahu and Kauai. The video was shot in Papahana Kualoa in the He`eia area of Oahu.

And happy birthday to Nicole Scherzinger. The Oahu native celebrated her 39th birthday on Thursday in Manchester, England.

