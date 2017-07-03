Big Island police looking for leads in Glenwood shooting

Big Island police are looking for a suspect in a shooting Saturday in Glenwood.

Police said the shooting happened about 1 p.m., and a 21-year-old woman suffered an apparent gunshot wound to her neck.

Officers believe the victim and unknown suspect may have encountered each other just moments before.

The victim is currently listed in stable condition at the Hilo Medical Center.

Police said the suspect is believed to be in a white sedan.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.