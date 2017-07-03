Water emergency in North Kona continues to work week

Despite crews working overtime, the Keaholu deepwell remains out of service, restricting water usage for North Kona residents.

Hawaii County officials asked customers in North Kona continue to restrict water use as crews continue to fix a broken water well.

Officials said the Deepwell is out of service, but crews are working double shifts to to install the replacement pump and motors.

Customers in the area are asked to limit water usage to health and safety needs only, such as drinking, cooking and hygiene purposes.

A water tanker is available on Hina Lani Street, between Anini and Manu Mele streets, and a water spigot on a fire hydrant is located along Ane Keohokalole Highway, between Kealakehe Parkway and Kealakehe High School.

The water well has been out of service since Thursday.

