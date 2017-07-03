Brush fire chars 2 acres near Central Oahu Regional Park

The Honolulu Fire Department on Sunday extinguished brush fire that charred two acres near the Patsy Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

The fire broke out before 1:20 p.m.

Nineteen firefighters extinguished the flames under an hour without further spread.

No property damage or injuries were reported.

The cause of the flames has yet to be determined.

Fires are common every year and the fire department wants to remind those of ways to prevent and keep safe against them. By maintaining leaves and other vegetation around your home and keeping your lawn hydrated, property owners can avoid potentially costly and damaging fires.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.