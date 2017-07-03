Forecast: Trade winds to offer relief from hot and sticky weather

Trade winds will build to breezy today, bringing some much needed relief to the hot and sticky conditions we had over the weekend.

By afternoon, winds will be east-northeast at 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Showers are riding in on the trades this morning and falling mainly on windward and mauka neighborhoods.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Leeward beaches will be your best bet for blue sky. High in Honolulu today will be 87 degrees.

Surf is coming up with the trades along east shores and it will be rough and dangerous. South shores will see a series of pulses all week ranging from SE to SW in direction.

Today's waves will be 3-5 feet east, 2-4 feet south, 1-3 feet north and west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Kaiwi, Pailolo, and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, Maui County windward coastal waters, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

