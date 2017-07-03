Crash near Market City Shopping Center leaves 1 in critical condition

Honolulu police are investigating a crash that left one person in critical condition on Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. near Market City Shopping Center.

According to police, a Toyota Camry jumped a curve and slammed into a concrete pillar nearby, injuring the driver.

No other injuries were reported.

Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department also responded.

Police blocked lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard near Waialae Avenue as they investigated, but all lanes have since been reopened.

This story will be updated.

