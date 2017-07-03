2 seriously injured after crash in Kaumana on Hawaii Island

A crash in Kaumana seriously injured two people on Sunday, authorities on Hawaii Island said.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Saddle Road near Mauna Kea Access Road.

Authorities said a SUV was traveling north crossing Saddle Road when it was broadsided by a pickup truck traveling east on Saddle Road.

Witnesses said the SUV ran a stop sign before being struck.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to the Hilo Medical Center in serious condition, according to officials.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Saddle Road was closed for about an hour but has since been reopened.

