Forecast: A few showers, stronger tradewinds

Great weather is expected for the 4th of July holiday! There are still a few showers possible Monday and Tuesday morning for windward areas, but relatively dry and breezy conditions are forecast for fireworks time Tuesday night. Daytime highs could reach into the lower 90s in some spots.

Increasing trades will bring a rough swell for east facing shores, as well as a Small Craft Advisory for waters from East Oahu through Leeward Hawaii island. There's a small SSE swell Monday, but no other significant swells are expected this week.

- Ben Gutierrez

