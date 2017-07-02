Water tankers set up to assist North Kona residents living under water restrictions

By Pono Suganuma

HNN Summer Intern

Residents living under an emergency water restriction in North Kona now have access to two drinking water tanks.

According to West Hawaii Today, residents can access the water spigots stationed at Hina Lani Street and Ane Keoho-kalole Highway.

In case of an emergency like a fire, a third water tanker is stationed in the area.

Water restrictions remained in place after a fifth supply well from the department of water broke on Thursday. County leaders say the water levels were running dangerously low.

Officials insist residents must only use water for the necessities like drinking, bathing and cooking.

