UH football player seriously injured after diving off Waikiki wall

A UH football player was seriously hurt this weekend following a diving accident in Waikiki.

Sources say Kalepo Naotala was injured after he jumped head first off the Kapahulu wall around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

He was transported in serious condition to a trauma center.

The 19-year-old incoming freshman is from Newport News Va. Naotala did not enroll at UH until this past spring after recovering from a knee injury. He was expected to compete for playing time on the defensive line next year.

The University of Hawaii is not at liberty to comment on Naotala's current condition at this time.

