Mechanical problems force Hawaiian Airlines flight back to Honol - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Mechanical problems force Hawaiian Airlines flight back to Honolulu

The map shows the path the plane was on before being diverted. (Image: Flight Tracker) The map shows the path the plane was on before being diverted. (Image: Flight Tracker)
(Image: Hawaii News Now/File) (Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A Hawaiian Airlines flight was forced to return to Hawaii after experiencing mechanical problems Sunday.

Hawaiian Airlines flight 68 left Kauai for Oakland just before 3 p.m. They were about an hour out of Lihue when the pilot diverted the plane to Honolulu for an emergency landing after experiencing undisclosed mechanical problems.

The flight was set to land in Oakland at 10:50 p.m. Hawaii time.

The Boeing 767 plane safely touched down in Honolulu just after 4 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

Hawaii News Now reached out to Hawaiian Airlines and is waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.    

Powered by Frankly