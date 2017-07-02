Mechanical problems force Hawaiian Airlines flight back to Honolulu

The map shows the path the plane was on before being diverted. (Image: Flight Tracker)

A Hawaiian Airlines flight was forced to return to Hawaii after experiencing mechanical problems Sunday.

Hawaiian Airlines flight 68 left Kauai for Oakland just before 3 p.m. They were about an hour out of Lihue when the pilot diverted the plane to Honolulu for an emergency landing after experiencing undisclosed mechanical problems.

The flight was set to land in Oakland at 10:50 p.m. Hawaii time.

The Boeing 767 plane safely touched down in Honolulu just after 4 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

Hawaii News Now reached out to Hawaiian Airlines and is waiting to hear back.

DIVERSION@Hawaiian #HA68

Lihue to Oakland

Diverting to Honolulu

N582HA Boeing 767-300 pic.twitter.com/uwoQ3aa7Ve — Tom Podolec CTV News (@TomPodolec) July 3, 2017

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.