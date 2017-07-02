Environmental assessment gives green light for breakwater removal plan at Cromwell's

A $2.5 million proposal is aimed at preventing risky dives at a scenic spot on Oahu's south shore. More changes may be coming to Cromwell's to stop daredevils from ...

A plan to dismantle a breakwater to prevent risky dives on Oahu's south shore is moving forward.

A draft Environmental Assessment found no significant impact from the removal plan, giving the dismantling the green light.

The Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art proposed the drastic step to remove the breakwater at Cromwell's in November 2016.

The $2.5 million privately funded plan was aimed at preventing swimmers from jumping off the wall into the water -- an activity some feel is too dangerous.

The foundation has dealt with several lawsuits after swimmers were injured at the location. In an attempt to prevent the dives, the foundation installed a six-foot tall fence along the shoreline walkway in 2014, but the security team saw it as ineffective.

Doris Duke built the breakwaters at the former boat basin at the Shangri La estate in 1937.

Boulders from the Diamond Head breakwater will be used to stabilize the shoreline, while the Koko Head side breakwater will remain in place.

The foundation says it's going through the permitting process and will finish the environmental review stage by this fall.

The project is anticipated to start in late 2018.

