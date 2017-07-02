'Geeks' take over Magic Island for the 10th annual 'Hawaii Geek Meet'

Ross Mukai gave rides to participants on his motorized picnic table. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

By Pono Suganuma

HNN Summer intern

MAGIC ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Star Wars enthusiasts, tech innovators and medieval sword-fighters were among the crowd at a festival celebrating unique and geeky passions Sunday.

“I think geek means someone who has a great and deep passion for a specific topic or craft,” Hawaii Geek Meet organizer, Ryan Ozawa said. “And also that they want to share it with other people socially.”

Organizers say it was one of the largest crowds that gathered for the annual "Hawaii Geek Meet."

Event coordinators projected nearly 200 people attended the event, now in it's 10th year.

Around 30 organizations hosted booths and activities for participants including groups like Comic Jam Hawaii, Hawaii Public Radio, Trivia Hawaii and much more.

Festival goers also staged sword fights, flew drones and battled in nerf-gun wars.

Ozawa says the event aims to inspire people to let their geek flags fly.

“You're encouraged to be unique and independent and share your story,” Ozawa said. “I think that's what people are embracing when they come to the Hawaii Geek Meet.”

One participant, Ross Mukai, had his special project -- a motorized picnic table -- on display.

“I just like making fun projects like this,” Mukai said. “I hope more people make fun projects.”

The event was free and open to the public, and offered people the opportunity to share their interests with others.

“It's a complete and random mix of all of the great talent and interests and passion that people have right here in Hawaii,” Ozawa said.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.