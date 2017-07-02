Man impaled with metal pole after moped accident sent to hospital in serious condition

A man suffered serious injuries Saturday evening after a moped accident that resulted in a metal pole impaling the driver's shoulder.

Authorities responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. from Beach Road near Diamond Head Road.

According to officials, the 21-year-old man fell off his moped and was impaled by a metal rod sticking out of the ground near Diamond Head Beach Park. When they arrived on scene, a bystander was assisting the man who had a metal pole going through his shoulder.

Rescuers used a saw to cut the pole and free the victim.

He was transported to the hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.