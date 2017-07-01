Maui couple offers car for return of stolen camera gear

A Maui couple is desperate for the return of camera gear stolen from their vehicle this past Thursday.

Erik Tollefsrud says he was at work when his backpack containing a Sony camera, lenses, a drone, and his passport was taken from his truck.

The truck was parked at the Outlets of Maui in Lahaina.

Tollefsrud said photography is more than just a hobby. He uses the camera to take, and sell photos to earn extra income.

"It really affected my life. It's not just a material thing for me, It's not just a camera, it's not just (me) going out and taking random pictures. It's really my passion and my life and I'm not allowed to do that anymore."

He says he and his wife Amie live a simple life. In hopes of getting the items returned, they are willing to give away their Dodge Neon, no questions asked.

"(We) don't care about physical possessions, which is why we're willing to give our car to the person who helps us find it," Amie said via Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maui Police, or email Amie at amie@rebellenutrition.com.

