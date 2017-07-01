Police investigating armed robbery at a Makaha mart

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery in Makaha that took place Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a handgun was brandished during the robbery that took place between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

A detective is heading to the scene and will provide more information upon completion of the investigation.

No injuries were immediately reported.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.