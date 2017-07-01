Late U.S. Rep. Takai honored with renaming of aquatic facility

The University of Hawaii Alumni Association (UHAA) has named its 2017 Distinguished Alumni Awards honorees.

The University of Hawaii Alumni Association (UHAA) has named its 2017 Distinguished Alumni Awards honorees.

Takai's widow and children attended the ceremony Saturday. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The late U.S. Rep. Mark Takai was honored with the renaming of an aquatic facility in Waipahu Saturday.

Takai's widow Sami, along with their two children and various city leaders attended the ceremony at the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

The swimming facility is now known as the K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center.

"Sometimes life is unfair. And Mark left us way to early. He had so much more to give," Honolulu Mayor Caldwell said. "I know one thing, naming this complex after Mark is the right, pono thing to do,"

During his collegiate career at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Takai was an avid swimmer and Western Athletic Conference champion. He was also a well-rounded student athlete involved in on-campus student organizations.

In May, Takai was honored with the University of Hawaii's 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award for his dedication to Hawaii's political scene, and the legacy he left behind.

In December 2016, City Council Chair Ron Menor introduced a resolution to rename the facility in Takai's honor.

The renaming ceremony coincided with what would've been Takai's 50th birthday.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

