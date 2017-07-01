Vehicle's hot exhaust ignites Maui brush fire, destroys SUV

Hot exhaust from an SUV driving through tall grass is said to have ignited a 1-acre brush fire on the hills above the Kapalua Airport Friday.

Officials say a woman reported driving her SUV through tall grass and stopped for a short time. Soon after stopping, she noticed flames coming from underneath her vehicle.

She was able to safely exit the vehicle without injuries, but the SUV was destroyed in the fire.

According to fire officials, a component of the exhaust system called a catalytic converter can reach temperatures of 500 to 1000 degrees Fahrenheit. Under right conditions, the high temperatures can easily ignite dry grass.

Crews responded to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, and had the flames extinguished by 11 a.m.

No structures were threatened or damaged.

