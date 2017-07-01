Old Spaghetti Factory closing as Ward Warehouse prepares for demolition

A plan to build luxury high-rise towers where Ward Warehouse stands is becoming more of a reality.

When Ward Warehouse was built in 1975, it was meant to be a temporary structure.

Ward Warehouse to be razed to make way for luxury condos

Novel T World has leased a 725-square-foot space at Ward Warehouse for 34 years.

Stores get final notice: Ward Warehouse to be demolished in August

A family-favorite spot for Italian food in Honolulu is getting ready to close theirs doors temporarily as they move into a new location.

The popular Old Spaghetti Factory will close Sunday as they prepare to move out of Ward Warehouse, and in to Aloha Tower Marketplace.

The restaurant first opened in the Ward Warehouse location in 1978.

Developers are preparing to tear down Ward Warehouse -- which has been a hot spot for retail space for years -- to make way for a luxury condo.

In May, neighboring island favorite restaurant Kincaid's closed their doors for good after 41 years in business.

The new Old Spaghetti factory is expected to open later this year, around late fall or early winter. Management also said they plan to keep as much of the original decor in the new location as possible.

"We're just looking forward. We're excited to continue to be a part of this community," Bill Puchert, general manager said.

