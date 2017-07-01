Community nears $150K goal to help Big Island woman get heart surgery

Big Island resident Stephanie Becher needs to fly to the mainland to get a special heart device installed, and the community is banding together to help cover the cost.

In just two days of an online GoFundMe campaign, members of the community donated $149,150 to help Becher fly to the mainland for the surgery.

According to the campaign, Becher underwent heart valve replacement surgery last week, but her body hasn't responded well.

"The outcome has been horrible. Stephanie's heart muscles have been damaged and the Honolulu hospital is unable to do more for her. We are in the process of getting her to the Mainland where we can get a heart device installed until she is able to receive a transplant," family members behind the campaign said.

The campaign's goal was set at $150,000 since insurance won't cover the trip.

The outpouring of community support is well received by the family. They tell Hawaii News Now the flight is being arranged to take her to Stanford.

Becher's husband sends a big mahalo to everyone for pitching in.

