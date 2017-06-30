5-foot boa constrictor found near Kauai preserve

A jogger crossed paths with a dead, 5-foot boa constrictor snake on Kauai on Friday.

The woman found the snake near the Limahuli Garden and Preserve and reported it to the state.

Since there are no natural predators to snakes on Hawaii, the garden preserve and Hawaii’s Department of Agriculture say the find is concerning given that it was in a preserves area for endangered native birds.

Snakes are illegal in Hawaii.

Boa constrictors are native to Central and South America and can grow up to 12 feet long.

Anyone possessing illegal animals could face a fine of up to $200,000 and three years in prison.

Anyone with information on illegal animals in Hawaii can call 683-PEST.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.