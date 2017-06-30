Hawaii's new CARE Act entitles family caregivers to vital health information

The CARE Act takes effect on July 1 that advocates say empowers and informs family caregivers when their loved one is hospitalized. AARP and its partner agencies say the law fills a gap in our current health care system between the hospital and the patient and their family. They say caregivers are now part of the patient care team and entitled to vital health information.



"Unless you've had the experience, you really have no idea that there's a big puka in the system," said Pat Bemis, a former nurse and caregiver for her husband, who's batting Parkinson's Disease.



Because of his condition, he didn't understand the instructions when he was discharged from the hospital.



"He said 'I have a return appointment' and that wasn't the whole story. There were a lot of other things that needed to go on and a lot of precautions that I wasn't aware of," she said.



Under the new law, Bemis would have been the designated caregiver and more informed upon admission and discharge which are considered the more stressful times for families during a hospital stay.



There are three parts to the new law.



1) Identification - The patient has the opportunity to designate a family caregiver when they are admitted to the hospital.



2) Notification - The family caregiver must be notified if their loved one is discharged from the hospital or transferred to another facility.



3) Instruction - Hospitals must offer family caregivers instruction on medical tasks they will need to perform at home.



As of midnight tonight, it's now the law across the state, people are now entitled to vital information on how to care for their family member in the hospital and how to take care of them once they are discharged," said Barbara Kim Stanton, AARP State Director.



The law impacts 154,000 family caregivers in the islands. Some hospitals already designate a family caregiver, but the new law ensures that happens.



AARP has an 'I Heart Caregivers' campaign where caregivers can get free information cards on their rights and gift cards for gas, groceries or the drug store when they share their family stories.



For more on that, you can visit a special section on our website. www.HawaiiNewsNow.com/caregivers.