By. Kimi Andrew

HNN News Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- Fireworks and fun are back in Kailua this Fourth of July.

Attendees can expect a full day of entertainment starting with a parade along Kainalu Drive in the morning, and an acrobatic air show, skydivers and live music in the evening.

The holiday will conclude with a spectacular aerial fireworks show, starting at 8 p.m., that can be seen from Kailua and Kalama beach parks. The fireworks will not, however, be visible from anywhere along Lanikai beach.

This marks the fifth year that the Kailua Fireworks Committee is putting on this event at Kailua Beach park.

“About six years ago, Kailua was, unfortunately, not able to fund the show so that’s when our group picked it up. People who love fireworks and love Kailua got together to create the Kailua Fireworks Committee,” said Jody Sakaba, a representative from the committee. “Without the help and generous donations of our businesses, community members, and just awesome residents, we wouldn’t be able to put this show on.”

As usual, the consumption of alcohol and the use of fireworks are prohibited along the beach. Animals, while not permitted in the beach park, are allowed on the beach as long as they are attached to a leash.

Camping is not allowed in Kailua Beach Park. The park will open to the public at 5 a.m. Tuesday, at which point people are welcome to start setting up for the fun day ahead.

Officials ask beachgoers to be mindful of their family members this Tuesday while enjoying the day full of fun.

“We are asking parents to make sure they watch their keiki when they’re going in and out of the water. We also want to be cognizant of drinking water and hydrating. It gets hot out there,” said Lieutenant Thomas Santos with the HPD.

Extra parking restrictions will be in effect in certain areas around Kawailoa Road, along Kailua Beach and into the Lanikai area.

Free parking will be available at various locations around Kailua such as Lanikai Elementary, Kainalu Elementary, Kailua Intermediate and Kailua Elementary. A free shuttle service will be available to take people from parking areas to the beach.

For more information on the fireworks event, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.