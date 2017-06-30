PHOTOS: Single-engine plane crashes, erupts in flames - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

PHOTOS: Single-engine plane crashes, erupts in flames

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Three people were injured Friday when a small plane crashed in Mapunapuna, skidding to a halt under a Moanalua Freeways overpass.

Some mobile users may need to click here to see the photos.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly