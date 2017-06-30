3 seriously injured after small plane crashes near Moanalua Gardens

Three people were seriously injured Friday after a small airplane crashed near Moanalua Gardens, coming to a halt under a Moanalua Freeway bridge.

Paramedics said the three occupants in the plane were all men in their 20s.

The crash happened about 1:15 p.m., and wreckage of the single-engine, fixed wing Piper Cherokee was quickly engulfed in flames after the crash.

Some 35 firefighters responded to the scene and put out the fire, then worked to contain fuel from entering nearby waters.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane dropping quickly, and then saw fire and smoke after it hit the ground.

"It was struggling to get altitude," said Russell Shimooka, who was driving on the H-1 Freeway and saw the plane going down. "All of a sudden the plane dipped, took a hard right turn and then start heading straight toward the ground."

He added, "It was just horrifying to see this thing just drop out of the air. It was like a leaf falling to the ground."

Harley Bone was at a nearby gas station, and saw the plane go down. He ran to help and was the first good Samaritan to respond.

Bone said all of the occupants of the plane were responsive, but appeared to be in shock.

"It was gnarly," he said. "It was pretty mangled and on fire."

He added that the pilot saved everyone's lives by steering the plane under the bridge.

"He saved their butts all the way," he said.

Witness J.P. Damon was headed westbound on the freeway when he saw smoke, and called 911.

He said he thought at first that there was a debris fire under the bridge. Then he saw the airplane's tail.

"I literally thought it was a couch on fire," he said.

Firefighters and police remain on scene, and the FAA is also responding.

Records show the plane, with tail no. N4244T, was manufactured in 1971. The registered owner of the plane is John P. Mueller.

Traffic in the area near the crash site is backing up, but all lanes of the Moanalua Freeway remain open.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.