As iPhone turns 10, Apple's iPhone 8 gets buzz online

Ten years ago, the first iPhone was released.

Now, people have become inseparable from their smart phones, which offer a gateway an entire online community.

Social media alone offers a way to connect people with family members, friends from long ago, future significant others or those who share similar passions. There are hundreds of social media applications used across the globe.

Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram, to name a few, have become forms of communication, just as much as daily entertainment.

And what better way to use social media than on a smart phone?

As Apple celebrates the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, it's also developing the new iPhone 8, set to be released in September.

Reports about the new device leaked to social media say the iPhone 8 will be massive — the biggest screen yet — have an elongated display, wireless charging and a vertically aligned dual camera.

According to Forbes, the high-resolution screen will display at 5.8 inches compared to the 5.5-inch screen on the iPhone 7-plus.

In other words, more room to fit all your best features in that Instagram-worthy selfie.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.