The city will allow the public to stay overnight at Ala Moana Regional Park on July 3 in anticipation of Independence Day celebrations.

Although camping tents are prohibited on the beach, the city will allow two people to stay in an “open-sided canopy” per campsite.

The park is normally closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., and anyone not staying overnight on July 3 will be asked to leave.

Honolulu police will patrol the beach and enforce rules.

The following is prohibited:

Alcoholic beverages

Dogs or animals other than service animals

Smoking

Littering

Unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as “drones”

With the high number of expected guests, police say the area surrounding Ala Moana and Kapiolani regional parks will likely be heavily congested.

