HMSA and Sharecare launch new app to help keep Hawaii healthy

It is the new way to check your health and well being. Sharecare has just launched an app along with HMSA. Oprah Winfrey was recently on Maui to help with the launch of the app.

The goal of Sharecare is to put all your health in one place and inspire people to take care of their health. When you register for Sharecare you take the real age test. This is your real age that will show on the screen. Hawaii is the healthiest state in the nation right now, and HMSA would like to try to keep it that way. The Sharecare app is available for free in the Google Marketplace or in the Apple app store.

