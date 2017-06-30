Sunrise Open House: Condos in town in the $700's

On today's Sunrise Open House, we will focus on condos, in town, in the price range of the $700s. Let's start at Capital Place unit #1009, listed at $710,000. It's a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking with 857 square feet of living space. If you work downtown, this is a great location on Queen Emma street. The building opened in 2008 and this unit has been very well maintained. Capital Place is known for it's great amenities - including a large fitness center, movie theater, yoga room, private music room, and infinity pool. Maintenance fee is $722 a month. Downtown convenience and luxury for $710,000.
Next, we move to Kapiolani and to the Royal Iolani #3707. We also move up in price to $749,000. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 parking with 1,082 square feet in the Diamond Head tower. It has a 300 square foot lanai with electric roll-up blinds. There are only two other units on the floor, so privacy is a big selling point, the building is pet friendly and the listing says this is the only residential building with private access to Iolani school. The maintenance fee is $1,049 but includes electricity. Royal Iolani for $749,000.
Now we go to Kakaako and the Hawaiki Tower - right across from Ala Moana Center. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 parking for $798,000. There's 1,041 square feet of living space. It's a corner unit with mountain and ocean views, marble and granite counter tops, and Sub-zero appliances. This is the most expensive unit we are featuring today, but it has the lowest maintenance fee at $666. Hawaiki Tower 2 bedroom for $798,000.
For more information, visit the Hawaii Board of Realtors website at http://www.hicentral.com/openhouses.php
If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an Open House this weekend.
