Celebrate National Mai Tai Day

Hyatt Resorts Hawaii are celebrating National Mai Tai Day! On Oahu, Hyatt Regency Waikiki will feature the SWIM Mai Tai specials all day and a deconstructed demonstration at 5 p.m. Grand Hyatt Kauai and Hyatt Regency Maui will be featuring their uniquely crafted Mai Tais while Andaz Maui at Wailea will have a Battle of the Mai Tais and an Oh My Mai Tai Instagram Party. For those who do not drink, Na Ho’ola Spa will offer the Mai Tai Scrub.

In celebration of National Mai Tai Day, Na Ho’ola Spa at Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa is giving one lucky viewer of Sunrise a 50 minute Mai Tai Body Scrub session. The Mai Tai Body Scrub offers all the benefits of a fine sugar scrub. It exfoliates the skin, promotes the growth of healthier skin and is softer than a salt scrub. Additionally, the Na Ho’ola Spa Mai Tai Body Scrub incorporates exotic tropical scents such as sparkling orange, dark rum and pineapple. A Mai Tai Whipped Body Butter infused with Hawaiian Kukui and Macadamia nut oils serves to nourish and soften the skin after the scrub.

Located on the fifth floor of Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa, Na Ho’ola is a full-service spa that offers guests a place to rejuvenate the body, mind and spirit. In addition to conventional treatments, the spa perpetuates health and wellness through the practice of Hawaiian culture and values.

