Jazz vocal group the Manhattan Transfer tour Hawaii

The Manhattan Transfer is performing at Blue Note Hawaii. They're calling it its "45th Anniversary Celebration". The original members of the group started performing in 1969 according to Wikipedia. The group of 4 have earned 10 Grammy awards and been inducted in the Vocal Group Hall of fame. They perform a combination of jazz and pop fusion. They had a preview performance on Sunrise.

The group will perform June 29 - July 2, 2017 at Blue Note Hawaii. There are two shows per night. You can find more information at bluenotehawaii.com.

