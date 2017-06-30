Hawaiian Word of the Day: 'Ukuko'ako'a

The Hawaiian Word of the Day is 'ukuko'ako'a. 'Ukuko'ako'a is the Hawaiian word for a coral polyp, and according to the Hawaiian creation story, the Kumulipo, the 'ukuko'ako'a is born at the very beginning of this creation story, and is therefore believed to the ancestor of not only plant and animal born thereafter, but also of all the Hawaiians gods, chiefs, and commoners. The Hawaiian Word of the Day is 'ukuko'ako'a.

