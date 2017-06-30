Business Report: May tourism

Despite lower air seats, all four operating counties saw increases in arrivals and their spending. The incremental drop in air seats was to Honolulu; seats rose to neighbor islands. Spending topped $600 million on Oahu and more than $350 million on Maui. Kauai and the Big Island, with big jumps in traffic, together saw $300 million in spending. Lanai and Molokai bucked the trend with spending down, though still measured in millions.

The big story is a surge in traffic to Kona and Lihue. But the 2% increase to Oahu is twice as many extra visitors as Kauai and the Big Island combed. And it grew despite declines from Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan and Korea.

