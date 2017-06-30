Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park bid aloha to 'Hawaii Five-0'

Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park will not be returning to “Hawaii Five-0” ahead of the upcoming eighth season -- and it's all because of a contract dispute.

Various news reports say Kim, who plays Chin Ho Kelly, and Park, who plays Kono Kalakaua, sought pay equality with co-stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Cann, but were “unable to reach satisfactory deals with CBS Television Studios.”

Kim and Park, who starred alongside O’Loughlin and Cann, were believed to be making 10 to 15 percent less than O’Loughlin and Cann.

In a statement to Hawaii News Now, CBS wrote:

“We are so appreciative of Daniel and Grace's enormous talents, professional excellence and the aloha spirit they brought to each and every one of our 168 episodes. They’ve helped us build an exciting new Hawaii Five-0, and we wish them all the best and much success in their next chapters. Mahalo and a hui hou…”

Peter Lenkov, the show’s executive producer also wrote:

"I will never forget meeting Daniel while still writing the pilot and being certain there was no other actor who I'd want to play Chin Ho Kelly. Needless to say, Daniel has been an instrumental part of the success of HAWAII FIVE-0 over the past 7 seasons and it has personally been a privilege to know him. Grace’s presence gave HAWAII FIVE-0 a beauty and serenity to each episode. She was the consummate collaborator, helping build her character from day 1. They will always be ohana to us, we will miss them and we wish them both all the best."

The absence of Kim's and Park's characters will be addressed in the season premiere set for Sept. 29 on KGMB.

CBS recently announced the show would be renewed for another season starting in the fall.

